LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.
LivePerson Stock Performance
LivePerson stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
