LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

LivePerson stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

