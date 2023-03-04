Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 274,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 130,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,684,000 after acquiring an additional 608,662 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

