Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

