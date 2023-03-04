Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 55.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

DG opened at $217.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.46 and its 200-day moving average is $241.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

