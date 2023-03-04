Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after buying an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,977,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,286,000 after buying an additional 87,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $145.17.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $567,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,933.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,962 shares of company stock worth $12,424,639 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

