Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,982,000 after acquiring an additional 567,259 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.47. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.