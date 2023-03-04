Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %

MCK stock opened at $345.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $271.12 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

