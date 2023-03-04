Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 15,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EQH. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

