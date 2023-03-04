Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,400 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.08% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 44.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,847 over the last three months. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on WD shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $137.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

