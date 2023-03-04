Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 3,000 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after buying an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $111.18.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

