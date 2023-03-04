Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 4,300 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Crane by 237.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crane Stock Performance

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

