Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.49 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.