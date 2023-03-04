Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.02. 5,747,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.23 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.79. The firm has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
