Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $13.82 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.02. 5,747,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.23 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.79. The firm has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.