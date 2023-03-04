Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,953 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,501,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,773,824. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.