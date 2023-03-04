Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.75.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $318.43. 3,002,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $255.52 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

