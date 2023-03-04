Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.18. 5,953,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.