Logan Stone Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Logan Stone Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC owned 0.17% of The New America High Income Fund worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

