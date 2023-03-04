Logan Stone Capital LLC Has $187,000 Stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Logan Stone Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 244,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.16 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

