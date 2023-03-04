Logan Stone Capital LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Logan Stone Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,317 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCZ. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,424,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 503,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 254,363 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

NCZ opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

