Logan Stone Capital LLC Purchases 3,741 Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 41.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 41,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 59.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 86,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NBW opened at $10.55 on Friday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0254 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

