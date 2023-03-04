Logan Stone Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 269.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

KTF stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

