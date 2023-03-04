Logan Stone Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,701 BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 62.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55,944 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,538,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 223,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

MVF stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

