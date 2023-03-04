Logan Stone Capital LLC Sells 4,971 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Logan Stone Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBO opened at $9.41 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.