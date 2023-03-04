London Co. of Virginia Buys 82,225 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,225 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 2.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Progressive were worth $425,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 291.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

NYSE:PGR traded up $3.35 on Friday, hitting $145.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.18. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $145.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

