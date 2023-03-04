London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.51% of Qualys worth $26,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.15. The company had a trading volume of 182,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,384. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,560. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

