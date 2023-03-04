London Co. of Virginia Purchases 62,276 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.10% of Chevron worth $284,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.11.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVX traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.96. 6,007,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.46. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $314.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

