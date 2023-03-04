London Co. of Virginia Reduces Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.62% of Landstar System worth $32,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Landstar System Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.82.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $182.27. 249,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.