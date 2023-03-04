London Co. of Virginia Sells 10,060 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $73,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,676,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 61,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $7,435,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 158,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,845,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,889. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.