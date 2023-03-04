London Co. of Virginia Sells 2,089 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $49,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 184,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,632,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,507,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $428.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,290. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $433.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.32.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,864.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,173,864.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

