London Co. of Virginia Sells 2,269 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $96,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.86 on Friday, reaching $838.03. 411,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,256. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $825.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

