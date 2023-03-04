London Co. of Virginia Sells 24,926 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,755,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,926 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $256,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,407,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,318,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

