London Co. of Virginia Sells 6,482 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 4.92% of UniFirst worth $154,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

NYSE:UNF traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.82. 49,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.19 and its 200-day moving average is $186.71. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

