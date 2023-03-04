Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $51.48 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,081 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up about 0.5% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Citizens BancShares worth $51,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 51.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 104.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,958,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $702.00. 86,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,938. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $598.01 and a 1 year high of $885.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $770.34 and a 200 day moving average of $799.48.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,710 shares of company stock worth $833,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Further Reading

