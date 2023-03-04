Lone Pine Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,221,479 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,972,000. Autodesk comprises 3.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 1.03% of Autodesk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160 shares of company stock worth $426,172. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,800. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average is $203.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.