Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LGFRY traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$31.82. 1,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,070. Longfor Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.75.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

