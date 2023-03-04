Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Longfor Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LGFRY traded down C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$31.82. 1,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,070. Longfor Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.75.
Longfor Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longfor Group (LGFRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.