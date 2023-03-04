Loop Capital Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $55.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 10.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

