Loopring Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Loopring has a total market cap of $435.73 million and $25.81 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00423240 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,387.89 or 0.28608254 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Loopring Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.