Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $427.06 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $427.06 million and approximately $28.16 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

