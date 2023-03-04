Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.04% of Cboe Global Markets worth $129,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 28.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.31.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

