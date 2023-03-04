Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 647,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $117,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,133. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.36.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.