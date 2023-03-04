Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 444.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444,346 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Nasdaq worth $100,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,831. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

