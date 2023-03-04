Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 9,750 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $92,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 79.9% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 92.6% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $305.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

