Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450,130 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $104,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.20. 1,596,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,694. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.89. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

