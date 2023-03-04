Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $252.78 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,621 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Pfizer worth $252,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

