Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,219,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,676,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of Charles Schwab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after buying an additional 2,798,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after buying an additional 1,902,775 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,402,000 after buying an additional 1,782,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,842,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,889. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $866,163.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

