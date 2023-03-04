Lowery Thomas LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 195,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,156,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.