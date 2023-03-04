Lowery Thomas LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,254,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,828,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $123.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $152.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

