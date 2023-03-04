Lowery Thomas LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.