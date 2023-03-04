Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 billion-$90.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.48 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.18 and its 200 day moving average is $201.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.81.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.