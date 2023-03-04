Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $235.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

